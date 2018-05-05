The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office dive team pulled a man out of the water after he drowned himself following a high-speed chase with Nassau County deputies early Saturday morning.

According to Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, Nassau deputies attempted a traffic stop on a Ford Explorer with missing taillights around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. The driver didn't stop and was chased by authorities south on US-1 toward Duval County.

The male driver was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the chase. He drove recklessly as he avoided police units south along US-1 until he turned east on Dunn Ave. in the Dinsmore area.

He abandoned his vehicle in a ditch and ran into the Little Trout River near the Dinsmore boat ramp.

When deputies cornered him on the bank of the river, the man told them he was "not going back to jail," and that his father just died and he no longer had anything to live for, deputies said.

He then went under water.

Nassau deputies said they could no longer see the man through water and he that did not come back up. Leeper said no deputies went in the water after the man. They called JSO's dive team to assist in retrieving his body.

Leeper said the vehicle was not stolen and is registered to the man's girlfriend. It was retrieved by the girlfriend later Saturday morning.

Meth and needles were both found inside the vehicle but it is currently unknown if the driver was on drugs at the time of the incident.

The identity of the man has not been released and an autopsy is scheduled for some time next week, according to Leeper.

