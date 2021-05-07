'I’m making major progress': Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman released from hospital after battling COVID-19

Pittman represents District 8 and has served the Jacksonville community in leadership roles for more than 30 years.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After spending weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19, Jacksonville Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman confirmed she was released from the hospital Friday.

In a message sent to First Coast News the councilwoman wrote:

"Yes, I was released today. Thank you and First Coast for lifting me up in prayer and standing in the gap for Clara White Mission. I’m making major progress and coming around the bend. God's restoration is AMAZING. I appreciate you reaching out to follow up. Thank you so much for checking in!"

Pittman represents District 8 and has served the Jacksonville community in leadership roles for more than 30 years.