A concern for flooding has one Murray Hill man desperate for answers.

“Anybody can stand right here and see the water flow,” Murray Hill resident Charles said.

He did not want to give his last name, but Charles has lived in this neighborhood close to 40 years watching the people and landscape change.

But he said it has been more recent that the area in his backyard has become a concern. Charles said watching the weather even gives him anxiety.

“The next monsoon rain or hurricane, all of us is through,” Charles said.

He added before fences, dirt, and debris started going-up, there was a clear ravine that would accommodate the stormwater.

But over time, that has started to back-up. Taking longer to reach the end of the road. It has even led him to dig this trench in his backyard.

“It’s like a swimming pool right here, so when you’ve got 20 houses of water coming-in this way, it has nowhere to go but through everybody’s back door and out the front,” Charles said.

That’s part of the reason he took this issue up with the City of Jacksonville in July. The On Your Side team contacted the City to follow-up on Charles’ complaint.

“The City of Jacksonville does not own or maintain the backyard swale in question and are unable to control how much private water flows through private yards,” a statement from the City of Jacksonville said.

However, the spokesman said a Stormwater Maintenance crew would be sent out to inspect the area. Charles said in the meantime, he’s praying it doesn’t rain in excess – fearing the worst for his neighbors and himself.

“I’m just afraid they’re going to get killed and not even know why,” Charles said.

The City of Jacksonville said that the issue may go before the Planning or Building departments, but it is up to the homeowners to resolve.