'I'm desperate': Living out of his car, self-employed business owner has not seen a dollar in unemployment benefits after months

Greg Mackin ran his own car detailing business for seven years before losing everything. He's been waiting months without any unemployment benefits from the state.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Delays and systemic issues with Florida's unemployment system continue to leave Floridians in the dark, months after a flood of Coronavirus-related claims were filed. One of those claimants went from a busy year for his detailing business to living in his car.

With three claims filed, two online and one by paper, Greg Mackin has been trying for months to get any form of unemployment compensation.

"[The state] shuts you down for two months, without any money. All your money dries up. And you're awaiting some kind of assistance that was promised to you that never comes," Mackin said, describing his experience.

Mackin, who has run his own car detailing business for the past seven years, spoke to First Coast News over the phone from the parking lot of a McDonald's in Broward County.

He has been living in his car, his possessions between the car and a storage unit, since having to leave his home.

"Months ago I was thriving," he said. "I was going into the best year I was ever going to have. I was excited, I wanted to expand."

His business, called HooptyMack, was his main source of income until work dried up in February. As a self-employed small business owner, he had applied for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) from the Small Business Administration (SBA), while also filing for unemployment in Florida.

Mackin has not had any progress with the SBA loan, and unemployment benefits have been just as difficult to come by.

"I'm bankrupt, hungry, out of business. I've lost hope," he said.

Facing the looming repossession of his car, the inevitable shutting off of his cell phone and an empty bank account, Mackin is still trying to get claim-specific help from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO).

Because he is self-employed, Mackin should qualify to receive Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) through the federal CARES Act. PUA acts as a safety net for the self-employed, independent contractors and gig workers who do not qualify for state benefits.

But here's the problem: the link to apply for PUA has not appeared on Mackin's dashboard, and he does not know why.

"I need it, I'm desperate. I've called everybody I can," Mackin said. "And believe me I'm a smart person and I can work through systems that are difficult. This isn't difficult, it's impossible."

Normal state benefits, called Reemployment Assistance (RA), pay out $275 per week, and PUA pays the same amount. In addition, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) pays out $600 per week to both RA and PUA recipients.

As has been previously reported, FDEO has laid out a process that claimants must go through in order to receive PUA:

Those claimants who applied on or before April 4 must be found ineligible for state benefits on their first claim. They must then reapply and be found ineligible again before the link to apply for PUA will open for them. Those claimants who applied on or after April 5 must be found ineligible before the link to apply for PUA will open for them.

FDEO has said the reason filers from on or before April 4 must be found ineligible twice is because of the quarter changing over.

A spokesperson for FDEO wrote the following to First Coast News on May 5:

If an individual filed a claim in the first quarter of the year (prior to April 5), because of state law (Section 443.036(10) they will need to file a new state Reemployment Assistance application for the second quarter of the year.

But Mackin said both of his online claims have already been found to be ineligible for state benefits. Still, he is not seeing the PUA link.

"The governor says that everything works fine, this and that. I have news for him: it doesn't work. None of it works. It doesn't work at all," he said.

First Coast News sent Mackin's information to FDEO. A spokesperson said they would look into the claim.

Mackin said at this point, even if the benefits were deposited immediately, it may be too late.