JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- San Marco is one of several neighborhoods ravaged by Hurricane Irma a year ago; some residents are still rebuilding.

But when residents on Cedar Street woke up to a pile of construction debris in one of the front yards,

they knew it was dumped there illegally.

"They've polluted my neighborhood," said resident Jeff Kuper, "That's what they've done. They've polluted my neighborhood."

It happened at 5 a.m. Monday morning. Kuper said the noise caused him to look out the window.

"It sounded like a trash truck to me," he said.

It wasn't. It was a silver truck with a trailer loaded with construction debris. Kuper captured a picture of the two men in the act.

"One has blond hair. I could see him pretty clearly," he said."They just pulled here, and they dumped it."

They dumped a pile of roofing debris, asphalt shingles and wood, wrapped in a net before speeding off.

"I mean they peeled off before I could get the truck's license plate," he said.

Why Cedar Street?

Kuper, who works in the construction industry, said it appears they wanted to avoid paying the landfill fees which is about $30 per ton.

It appears that what happened on Cedar Street is a small example of a growing problem in Jacksonville.

"The illegal dumping problem is terrible," said Will Williams.

Williams is the director of the City of Jacksonville Solid Waste Division.

"We have cameras at one location where it is so bad we need a license plate number to do something," he said.

Kuper was unable to get the license plate number of the truck used in the illegal dumping on Cedar Street. But he wants them caught.

"I hope they get what they got coming," he said, "They have polluted my neighborhood."

Williams said the city will remove the debris on Cedar. On Your Side provided the pictures and the location so they can get rid of the eyesore.

