Icemen head coach Nick Luukko sits down with Sports Director Chris Porter

The Icemen completed their sweep of the Atlanta Gladiators on Thursday night, winning 5-0.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Icemen still don’t know who they’ll face in the second round of the ECHL playoffs but their head coach Nick Luukko sat down with sports director Chris Porter on Sunday night to discuss.

They will face the winner of the Florida Everblades – Greenville Swamp Rabbits series.

The Icemen are a combined 14-4-1 against both the Everblades and Swamp Rabbits.

The Everblades lead the best of seven series 3-2 and can close it out with a win Monday night.