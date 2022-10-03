New ice cream flavor released by Blue Bell just in time for summer

Blue Bell Ice Cream announced this week that its new Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream is available in stores.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The story above is from a previous report)

Looking for a refreshing treat to beat the summer heat? Ice cream and summer are always a perfect pair.

Strawberry Lemonade is a strawberry ice cream swirled with a refreshing lemonade sherbet sprinkled with lemon flavored flakes, Blue Bell says.

“Ice cream is the perfect summer dessert, and we are excited to kick off the season with our new Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream,” said Sara Schramm, marketing brand manager for Blue Bell.

Strawberry Lemonade is available in half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last. Also new, and now in stores, is Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload. The flavor is a smooth Milk Chocolate Ice Cream loaded with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload is sold in half gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time.