JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — David Miller, 31, retired from the U.S. Navy a few months ago. In 2017, while serving on the USS Nimitz in the Persian Gulf, Miller had a seizure.

"I was completely incapacitated, I thought I was paralyzed," he said.

After multiple hospital stays he was diagnosed with a brain disorder, Ataxia.

"I just try to cope with it," said Miller. "It is incurable and it deteriorates with age."

His service and wounds connected him to Wounded Warrior Project while in Germany. This week that relationship placed him on a very big stage called the Today show.

"It was very unexpected," said Miller. "Completely unexpected, I had no idea."

And now his trip to New York city has connected the veteran to a man he's always admired, the late President George H.W. Bush

"I loved that man. He inspires me, " he said.

While on the Today Show, Miller was given the keys to a Chrysler Pacifica van used by President Bush.

"I found out when Jay Leno was telling me 'this is a great Naval Hero's car,'" Miller said.

He looked stunned and told On Your Side he was completely surprised.

Mr. Bush wanted a Navy veteran to have his modified minivan and the family was connected to Miller.

The veteran doesn't understand why he was chosen, but he is full of gratitude.

"I'm just grateful, just grateful," he said.

Miller said he can't believe he was chosen for such a wonderful gift, but it is one he will treasure.

"I will take very care of his van and I am always going to cherish it," he said.

Miller and his family now live in Clay County. And he said he has a story to tell.

"I will always tell the story of how I owned this van," he said. "I will always tell this story."