JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Across the country, graduation ceremonies from middle school to medical school have been postponed or canceled due to coronavirus. But one Jacksonville man's friends and family brought a ceremony to his doorstep.

After receiving undergraduate degrees from Florida State University, Elias Farah moved to Grenada to attend St. George's University School of Medicine. The Jacksonville native was due to receive his doctorate degree in a ceremony in New York on Friday, which had to be cancelled.

Graduating with a doctorate degree in any field means a "hooding ceremony" is in order.

"The hooding ceremony is basically just showing, 'Yeah, you are now a doctor,'" Farah said.

With graduation plans cancelled, Farah's mother asked him to come outside Friday evening to take pictures. He agreed, but did not realize what was waiting for him along his street.

"There were probably 50 cars coming through," he said.

Farah's family arranged for all of his friends, neighbors and extended family to form a caravan. A massive line of cars drove by the home, blaring horns and cheering for the new doctor.

"I got pretty emotional when I saw my friends and all my family," Farah said. "Every car that rolled by I was pointing. I was just shocked that they all showed up."

Elias Farah raises his hands in the air after a hooding ceremony conducted by his uncle, a cardiologist.

Starting July 1, Farah will begin his residency at UF Health in Jacksonville. He will be entering the field of interventional radiology, pursuing a long-time goal of helping others.

"I just knew ever since I was a kid that I wanted to be a doctor," he said. "You put your life at risk. You work those long hours, you study all those times. Anyone in the health field, that's basically our calling. We want to help people. That's what I want to do."

