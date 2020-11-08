'I want us to get something done:' Jacksonville city leaders set priorities for social change

A few committee members also discussed beautifying the community and making sure infrastructural needs are met for all Jacksonville districts.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It is the summer of social change.

The question that remains on the minds of many is – will it be a moment or a movement?

On Monday, the City of Jacksonville's new Social Justice and Community Investment Committee met to talk about its three broad agenda items:

Social injustice Law enforcement Economic development.

Although, members decided to set more specific priorities based on community member’s concerns such as creating legislation that makes bodycam footage accessible to the community and speeds up the current 6-week process of renaming public properties like Hemming Plaza.

“I want us to get something done," at-large City Councilmember Rom Salem said. "I think we can if we prioritize three or four things under social justice -- maybe mental health is one of those things -- and work on them very specifically.”

A few committee members also discussed beautifying the community and making sure infrastructural needs are met for all Jacksonville districts.

“I’ve been on this council for about six or seven years. We have so many priorities. These issues we touch every year, but we don’t solve the problems," District 7 city council member Reginald Gaffney said. "And I smile when I hear real conversations on how we’re going to tackle what I believe are real problems in this city.”

Gaffney isn’t on the special committee but said he wants to be.

He joined the meeting Monday to offer 42.8 million of his district’s Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) funding to the Social Justice and Community Investment Committee.

“It's still going to affect District 7, but also going to affect the whole community," Gaffney explained.

The new committee will be able to add this money into its general fund and use it toward its legislation goals.

Ultimately, nothing major was decided during the meeting, but each member pitched ideas that they will work on putting together to bring to the committee in two weeks.