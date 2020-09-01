JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Time does not heal all wounds as described by Vickie Moore, who lost her daughter Haley in a 2007 car crash.

"I don't think Haley got the justice she should have gotten," she said.

Her daughter was the passenger in a car driven by her friend, Jamie Klapatch, who police say was involved in a hit and run moments before. Moore believes if Klapatch stopped following the first crash her daughter would still be alive.

"It's time to put this at rest and to give us closure and I think we deserve that," Moore said.

Klapatch had a combination of drugs in her system at the time, according to the 2007 crash report, but she was never charged with Haley's death.

Moore is still calling on a full investigation 12 years later and says she was not surprised to learn Klapatch was arrested for DUI earlier this week.

Haley Moore, 17, was killed in a 2007 crash while a passenger of Jamie Klapatch.

"I want answers," Moore said. "I don't want excuses anymore."

Since the 2007 deadly crash, records show Klapatch was arrested in 2015 on three DUI charges, with Moore wondering why her car keys haven't been taken away.

She's working with local organizations to toughen DUI laws and is hoping justice prevails this time.

"I don't understand what it's going to take - either her killing herself or killing someone else again," Moore said.

No one was hurt during Klapatch's most recent traffic stop. First Coast News reached out to Klapatch for comment, but we have not heard back. Her next court appearance on the latest charges is set for next week.