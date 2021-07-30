'I stand in front of the mirror" and say 1 word over and over': Jacksonville Olympian shares his secret

Garrett Scantling is in Tokyo to compete in the decathlon. He explains how he stands in front of the mirror for a "good 30 minutes" to drill one word into his mind.

TOKYO, Japan — Garrett Scantling knows the decathlon is considered one of the most grueling events in the sports world.

But, he is pumped up to compete in Tokyo in the Olympic event he loves.

To prep his mind, he has a routine, "I usually stand in front of the mirror and look at myself and hype myself up. I take my morning shower, brush my teeth, and I stand there for a good 30 minutes."

Then he repeats one word to drill it into his brain.

He calls it his "cue"

Scantling is purely local. He played sports in the San Souci area, then attended Hendricks Day School and Episcopal. Then he ran track at the University of Georgia.

And so what's his cue? His one word?

EXECUTION. EXECUTION. EXECUTION.

Scantling tried to make the U.S. Olympic team in 2016 for Rio. He placed 4th in the decathlon. He needed to place 3rd.

But he didn't quit.

"I'm definitely not a quitter. Throw anything my way, and I'll give it a hell of a time," he says.