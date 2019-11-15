JACKSONVILLE, Fla — He is an Army and Navy veteran, a dad and known as "Papa" to Joy Vanier's three children.

Alan Lee Allen hasn't been seen in more than six weeks.

"It's hard to watch them and ask me questions and I don't know what to tell them," Vanier said.

She says Allen hasn't been seen since early October walking near the jail on East Adams Street in Downtown Jacksonville. That's more than a month of wondering and waiting.

"It's really hard to now know where he's at," she said.

Police are searching for Alan Lee Allen, 65, who was reported missing on Oct. 3.

Vanier believes her father has dementia, but says he's never wandered off before. She's hoping homemade fliers can lead to his return. She handed them out Downtown and throughout Jacksonville Beach where there was one unconfirmed sighting. She even stopped and checked several homeless shelters.

Alan Lee Allen, left, hasn't been seen since early October.

"I search wherever my heart tells me to go," she said. "I mean, I've been Downtown and I've walked the streets of Downtown with my husband and my mom until our feet can't walk anymore."

With the holidays just weeks away, Allen's disappearance is even harder for Vanier to manage. Yet, she believes he's alive and is praying for his safe return although there's part of her that fears the worst.

"I think about that every day," she said. "That's something that I think about more than not because I am trying to prepare myself," Vanier said through tears.

If you've seen Allen, you can call the Jacksonville sheriff's office at (904) 630- 0500 or your local police department.

Alan Lee Allen's family created posters, alerting the public of his disappearance. He hasn't been seen since early October.

