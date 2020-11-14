'I lost my ability to walk, I lost my ability to talk:' Jacksonville woman still fighting in court after assault

The recent Florida State University graduate has been in and out of the hospital since march after suffering skull fractures and a traumatic brain injury.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Almost two years after being assaulted, a Jacksonville woman is still fighting in court and dealing with health issues.

The recent Florida State University graduate has been in and out of the hospital since March after suffering skull fractures and a traumatic brain injury.

At 26 years old what Alana Wolff should be doing is catching waves and continuing her career as a medical specialist.

“I get confused sometimes like, you know, I go somewhere and I don't know why I'm there or I can't walk in a straight line because I'm off balance and dizzy," said Wolff.

Instead, she had to learn how to walk and talk again after complications from multiple brain surgeries.

And Wolff’s fight continues with day-to-day challenges.

“Unfortunately, I do have right frontal lobe brain damage, I have an 11 fold increase to Alzheimer's, which has now changed my course of maybe, you know, having a family and having kids and, you know, my career path because I, I don't want to put anybody at risk or through that,“ said Wolff.

Meanwhile, Wolff still has court dates to attend.

In January 2019, according to an injunction for protection Wolff says her friend’s boyfriend threw her into a table headfirst, and later, Wolff states he, “kicked in the front door and punched me in the face, knocking me out.”

Her aggressor has been charged with battery and criminal mischief, according to court records, but the case has been delayed due to COVID-19.

Despite everything Wolff has been through, she isn’t giving up.

“You kind of have to either push through because you want to live your life or you know, not. And I'm always someone that pushes through, I want to be an example, I want to show people that despite how hard something is, or despite how the odds are against you that you can be like that survivor," said Wolff.