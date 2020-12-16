'I Just Wanna Live' teen singer to perform for Wolfson Children's Hospital patients, families

Keedron Bryant, 13, plans on sharing a special video message with patients, followed by a recorded performance of the holiday classic, "Let it Snow."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The 13-year-old Oakleaf sensation, Keedron Bryant, is planning to spread holiday cheer by performing a song to Wolfson Children's Hospital patients and their families Thursday.

Bryant plans on sharing a special video message with patients, followed by a recorded performance of the holiday classic, "Let it Snow."

You may know Bryant for singing an a capella version of "I Just Want to Live." It struck a chord with people across the country after George Floyd’s death, which was the catalyst for his mother writing the lyrics.

His song went viral getting millions of views.

“Former Pres. Barack Obama shared it, Lebron James, Janet Jackson, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dog,” Bryant told First Coast News in September.