'I just thought she was going to come back': Golden Ray pilot recounts moment the ship capsized

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — The National Transportation Safety Board recently released the docket of its investigation into the capsized Golden Ray. It includes nearly a hundred items ranging from stability reports to ship diagrams. It also includes transcribed interviews with the crew. Johnathan Tennant, the harbor pilot in charge when the ship capsized, spoke to investigators just two days after the catastrophe.
This is part of that interview.
