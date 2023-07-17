Families of victims in St. Augustine shooting prepare for emotional week

Nearly three years after the two were killed, both families say they live every day overwhelmed with grief and they want justice.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The trial of a man accused of murdering a young couple in St. Augustine is set to get underway Tuesday.

The mothers of both victims, 16-year-old Sydnie Rounsville and 21-year-old Kyle Stein, say they want the suspect, Anfernee Wilson, to spend the rest of his life behind bars.

"Sydnie was my wild child, she had the biggest heart. She was stubborn which all of the women in my family are. She was always happy, always goofy," Shalene Rounsville said.

"Kyle was a very strong person and had a lot of fun. He always loved to go fishing. He was a happy person," Christine Stein said.

Nearly three years after their daighters were shot and killed in St. Augustine, their families are preparing for what they expect will be an emotional week in the courtroom.

"I just definitely have a hard time just thinking about what his last moments might have been like," Leffel said.

Shalene Rounsville says on Oct. 6, 2020, Sydnie and Kyle were coming to her home at Florida Club in St. Augustine for dinner when both were shot in the parking lot.

The State Attorney's Office says the shooting was the result of a marijuana deal gone wrong. Anfernee Wilson was found in a retention pond nearby and was arrested.

"Anfernee was Sydnie's friend, they went to school together. He had been in my home before," Shalene Rounsville said.

In October 2022, Wilson initially pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, however, then he withdrew his plea. In a letter, he told the judge he left like he was forced to take the plea and "taking 45 years (is) basically giving my life away."

Now, Wilson is back in the courtroom this week. Shalene Rounsville, Christine Stein and brother Brett Leffel say they want Wilson to spend the rest of his life in prison.

"Me and my mom do not have contact with Kyle anymore. We cannot call him. Christmas holidays are all taken from us. We hold together to stay strong for each other. But we're still missing someone, and that's Kyle," Leffel said.

"I just hope that our families get justice. I still get hit in the chest with her being gone and everything that she's not going to get to do," Shalene Rounsville added.