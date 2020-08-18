'I just have to believe that it's stopping with me': Huntington's Disease, through the eyes of a St. Johns County woman

There is a 50 percent chance Shelby Williams has the same terminal disease impacting her mother. She chooses to live with hope.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — A debilitating and terminal disease impacts thousands of Americans every year and has affected two living generations of a Northeast Florida family. Shelby Williams hopes the trend stops with her.

Huntington's Disease is a fatal genetic disorder in the brain that affects a person's cognitive abilities and can be easily inherited. Figures show the disease is diagnosed in around 100 cases per million people.

"It's an excess of protein in your brain, and essentially what that does is it forces you to lose your thought process, lose your speech, lose your ability to swallow, to eat, to go to the bathroom on your own," said Williams, whose mother, Paula, and grandmother have Huntington's.

When she was around 14 or 15 years old, Williams noticed the first symptoms of Huntington's Disease in her mother: impaired driving skills, tripping and falling, decreased cognitive abilities and often choking when swallowing.

"And it was really frustrating for me, especially once she got her diagnosis," Williams said. "It was a whole other level of uncertainty for me and wondering if I was going to end up showing those same symptoms."

There is a 50 percent chance that Williams has inherited the mutated gene that causes Huntington's Disease, and a 50 percent chance she has not. If she does not have the mutated gene, she cannot pass the disease on to her children in the future.

After graduating from the University of Florida, Williams moved to Albany, Georgia to work as a television news reporter. Last August, she returned to St. Johns County to be closer to her mother, grandmother and husband.

Williams could go to get tested for Huntington's Disease at any point, but she has chosen to wait. She said she wants to enjoy her time with her mother and grandmother, and as a newly-wed.

"It's kind of a debilitating and devastating disease. You obviously lose all your speech, you lose all your thought process, you lose everything. Everything is taken away from you," she said. "So it's just really hard to stomach that and being okay with finding out my results."

Now, Williams is passing on a message of hope and awareness in telling her story.

"I'm planning my next vacation, I'm planning my next surf trip, I'm ready to get my next job," she said. "I'm ready to live my life as much as I can until I can't."