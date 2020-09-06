'I hear you:' Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry promises change, starts with removal of Confederate monument

"Removing these statues from public property is the first step to reconciliation and to healing," a demonstrator said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After hundreds of protestors gathered at the steps of City Hall, carrying signs that read 'Black Lives Matter' and "No Justice, No Peace," Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry wanted to walk in solidarity with the demonstrators.

On Tuesday, Curry did just that and he was joined by Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette. Curry marched with the demonstrators in a loud, but peaceful protest from City Hall to the Duval County Courthouse and back.

"I fear for my kids," said Fournette. "This is bigger than me, this is bigger than football."

On Tuesday, the mayor ordered the removal of a Confederate statue from Hemming Plaza. In the past, the mayor did not take a stance on the issue of Confederate monuments.

Speaking to the crowd, he said he is committed to removing them all.

"And the others will be removed as well," said Curry.

Earl Johnson is with the nonprofit, takeitdown.org.

"Removing these statues from public property is the first step to reconciliation and to healing," said Johnson.

Curry acknowledged to the crowd there are many issues that need to be addressed before the healing begins, from police body cams to the infrastructure in poor neighborhoods.

"There is real issues, okay and some are systemic, some are life and death and some of them are economic," he said.

At times, he seemed drowned out by the chants, but he remained firm in his resolve.

"The next thing I will do is introduce legislation to the City Council that brings all the agencies that make those decisions directly to the table," said Curry.

The mayor was vague on specifics but clear on his commitment.

When asked his timeline: "As soon as we can we will introduce legislation," he said.

His proposal is already winning support from Councilman Matt Carlucci.

"We need some action, I think the mayor did the right thing and I support him on it," said Carlucci.