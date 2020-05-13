'I have a lot of questions': Nassau County hosts coronavirus recovery resource fair to answer community questions

If you missed the fair, the emergency management director says they'll have another one in a few weeks with a representative from the unemployment office.

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla — The coronavirus pandemic has hit every part of our lives and that means you may have questions about anything.

On Wednesday, Nassau County groups from across the board lined up to answer questions at Fernandina Beach High School. They felt they could do it safely and had a box of masks to hand out.

About 60 people came to get answers to their questions. More than 100 people were at a recovery resource fair like this in Yulee last week.

"I know it's a little nerve-racking," said Janie Rettig who came to the fair, talking about being around people. "Everybody seems to be really respectful of the social distancing. I've got my mask, I brought my sanitizer."

What helped with the distancing was that, at any given time, there were usually more representatives there to answer questions than there were people showing up to ask them. The representatives included those from government offices to schools to groups that help seniors.

However, those who showed up during the fair's three hours got some of the most-asked questions answered right away. The emergency management director says most of the questions were about unemployment benefits. They also heard these: 'What will hurricane season during the pandemic look like? How can I file for the homestead exemption?'

"People can come here and file for that extension here at the fair," said Nassau County Emergency Management Director Greg Foster.

For Rettig, talking to someone in person is peace of mind that she and her husband will know what steps to take as his unemployment benefits remain in limbo.

"It helps me," Rettig said. "I can remember or they'll give me the answers to the questions I forgot to ask."

If you missed the fair, Foster says they'll have another one in a few weeks with a representative from the unemployment office.