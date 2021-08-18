'I feel jilted by the county': St. Johns County turns a project for the homeless into workforce housing

Home Again St. Johns is getting booted off its land come mid-October, but the county commission says it will find a place for them.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is turning a project meant for the homeless into a workforce housing facility.

"I’ve been volunteering for ten years," Nancy O’Byrne said. She started with serving meals to the homeless and now she sits on the Board of Directors for Home Again St. Johns.

The organization has a drop-in site where the homeless can get a shower and do their laundry. It also provides services to help the homeless get off the streets.

Home Again St. Johns has been planning and fundraising for years to turn the land where the drop-in site is located on State Road 207 into 100 apartments for the homeless, with the idea of eventually getting them into permanent housing. The plan also called for a social services center that could double as a hurricane shelter for the homeless.

"We have architectural drawings, we cleared part of the land, we put in infrastructure," O'Byrne said.

She and others were excited and working with St. Johns County on the project to acquire federal funding. But now the project’s door just got slammed shut.

"Well we feel terribly jilted by the county," O'Byrne said.

St. Johns County has now approved a project to build low-income and middle-income housing on the site – which is much needed – but it won’t be building housing for the homeless or a center with social services to help the homeless there.

"I couldn’t be happier than to see you supporting workforce housing," Father John Gillespie told the county commission Tuesday, "I think that’s wonderful. But that isn’t what we understood was happening. It feels like a shell game… in which the pea was under this shell and moved around. And now we’re looking at what’s happening, and that doesn’t look at all like what we signed on for. "

He added, "I feel duped."

What happened?

The feds altered the stipulations for this kind of funding, and the money cannot be used for building homeless housing. The county staff went along with it, feeling the deadline to build in a year or lose the money entirely.

County Commissioner Henry Dean said, "Because of the restrictions HUD is applying, our hands are tied."

The county commission approved moving forward with the low-income and middle-income housing project. It also voted to help those who help the homeless.

Home Again St. Johns Vice President Mike Davis told First Coast News, "We're disappointed, but we don’t want to be a group of people that slows down another opportunity for another group of people who desperately need housing in St. Johns County."

As for the money provided by donors for the homeless housing project, "That money from all the donors is spent," O'Byrne said.

She said it's been spent on preparing to clear the land and infrastructure for the homeless project, a project that will no longer be built on the land.