'I don’t think that anything really prepares you for having to watch your daughter’s wedding virtually': COVID-19 puts damper on wedding plans

A local family had to watch their daughter's wedding in Guatemala online. Now she might have to sit out her brother's wedding in Florida due to the COVID-19 crisis.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Ask anyone who’s traveled internationally, and you might get a customs story or two. But for Jennifer Cogley of Jacksonville and her family, customs plus coronavirus has added up to an especially disappointing turn of events.

“I don’t think that anything really prepares you for having to watch your daughter’s wedding virtually,” she said in an interview with First Coast News on Wednesday.

Cogley’s daughter Ashlynn recently was married to a Guatemalan man she’d met two years ago while doing mission work in the Central American nation. Family and friends from the United States couldn’t travel there for the big day.

“They are a lot more locked down in Guatemala than we are here,” Cogley said. “The U.S. is ranked number one in [Covid hotspots], so they have shut down their borders completely.”

Jacksonville immigration attorney Rebecca Black concurred.

“It’s a difficult time to be traveling,” Black said. “I do know that there have been a lot of canceled flights going to and from Central, South America.”

Cogley and family, along with the couple’s American friends, watched the wedding via the internet.

“All of that was done virtually, so all [Ashlynn’s] bridesmaids here in America were crying because they all felt like they should be there,” Cogley said.

One of those bridesmaids was Ashlynn’s best friend, who happens to be engaged to Ashlynn’s brother for an October wedding in Jacksonville. Ashlynn can come back to the United States for the wedding, but Black said that presents a number of other hurdles for her and her new husband.

“They would probably be facing a 14-day quarantine once here,” the attorney pointed out.

But that’s assuming her husband could enter the United States. He doesn’t have a tourist visa and many offices that process applications have been closed or on limited availability in recent months.

“It’s tough to get through to anybody or be able to be even set up for that visa appointment,” Black said.

And that’s not all.

“Generally speaking, most airlines will not permit somebody to board a plane, who they believe will not be allowed to get off and enter the country, because they’re going to have to take them back,” Black said.

The circumstance presents a reality that many assume to be different, that marriage to a foreign citizen grants legal status in the spouse’s country.

“Even though he’s married to a U.S. citizen, he does not necessarily have the right to enter the U.S.,” Black said, adding the converse: “Just because she’s married to somebody doesn’t automatically convey a right to be there.”

Even if all those challenges could be overcome in time for the wedding this fall, Cogley fears the shoe might be on the other foot when the couple tries to return to Guatemala.

“She would be stuck here and she wouldn’t be able to get back until [Guatemala] lifts the travel ban on Americans,” Cogley said, a situation that would separate the newlyweds.

“We’re going to try to contact the embassy there ourselves,” Cogley said.

But for now it appears that Ashlynn and her husband will have to "attend" her brother’s and best friend’s wedding the same way her family attended theirs: virtually.

“Ashlynn doesn’t want them to change [their date], so the plan is to just go along,” Cogley said. “We’re just hoping that they can be here.”

While coronavirus can’t stop Cupid, the situation is affecting celebrations.