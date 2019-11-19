CLAY COUNTY, Fla. —

It's the uncertainty and lack of answers about what happened to Susan Mauldin that's the hardest to overcome for one of her friends.

"It's something that you try to get off your mind because it's so emotional," a neighbor told First Coast News. She did not want to reveal her identity.

Mauldin hasn't been seen since Oct. 23 and her Fleming Island friends say they have no idea where she could be.

"I don't have any hope really," the woman said. "I think, after this much time..."

Mauldin's home is still decorated for Halloween and investigators added their own evidence tape to the front door.

Her neighbor said she saw police at the home for about a week after Mauldin was first reported missing and she saw them take several items from Mauldin's home where she had been living alone.

"For five days the police, the sheriff's office, had a portable crime lab," she described.

RELATED: Deputies searching for missing Fleming Island woman

Clay County detectives initially said Mauldin was not in danger but updated her status in November to "missing and endangered."

They have not said why they made the change but told First Coast News it is an ongoing active investigation.

Mauldin's neighbor is taking steps to protect herself.

"We are going to put cameras up because we are just nervous about it," she said.

If you have seen Mauldin or may know where she is, call the Clay County Sheriff's Office at (904) 264-6512.

Missing person's poster of Susan Mauldin, provided by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Clay County Sheriff's Office