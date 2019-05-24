JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Memorial Day, we as a nation pause to remember those who served and gave the ultimate sacrifice. It is also an opportunity to remember those who are still fighting and feeling forgotten.

Retired Navy Chief Darrell Burns feels forgotten and is now in a fight with his insurance company.

Burns, who flies the stars and stripes at his Clay County farm with pride, came to Grumpy's Restaurant to complain to On Your Side.

"I've got a little heart damage now and didn't know until this year," Burns said.

Why is that critical?

In 2003, the veteran had a heart attack and was cleared by the doctors of any heart damage.

"I was going to file for critical illness insurance then and the lady said I couldn't because I didn't have any heart damage," he said.

Fast forward 16 years and his cardiologist just discovered that his heart was in fact damaged.

He then filed a critical illness claim with his insurance company. The coverage is part of his employment benefits.

"They came back and denied it because they said it was over 180 days," said Burns. "There is nothing in the policy showing anything about time limits."

He is stunned and finds the reason given outrageous.

The denial letter reads in part, "...because this claim was submitted more than 15 months after the loss began, we are unable to provide benefits."

Burns responded with a letter asking Colonial Life to reconsider.

"I haven't heard anything back from them yet," he said.

The veteran said every two years since 2003, he has passed his physical and stress tests. He said the condition of his heart was not revealed until now.

"If you can get a hold of Colonial and find out what they can do I would appreciate that," he said.

On Your Side reached out to the South Carolina company about the veteran's complaint. A spokesperson said because of privacy laws, the insurance company will not be able to discuss the specifics of the case, but On Your Side was promised that the company will review the case.