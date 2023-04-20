'I am thrilled:' Jacksonville history teacher reacts to seeing his students meet Vietnam vets to learn

First Coast News is taking our new documentary on Vietnam to local high schools

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News is kicking off another phase of Voices of Bravery, Honoring the Veterans of Vietnam.

We are now taking our new documentary to local high schools.

The first two schools are Terry Parker and Westside High.

History teacher Randy Smith says the event at Terry Parker was "the highlight of my school year. Absolutely no question."

Smith, a veteran himself who served in Afghanistan and Kuwait, says showing his students the documentary AND giving them the opportunity to interact with Vietnam veterans is wonderful. "I am thrilled," he says.

His students maintained a quiet respect throughout the documentary and then shook hands with the veterans.

One of Smith's students, Isabella Lachinova, volunteered to play her trumpet for Taps. But out of a selfless attitude, she told her teacher she did not want to be introduced or recognized in any way. In fact, she chose to stand behind the drapery on the stage.

She wanted her fellow students to concentrate on the lives lost in Vietnam, some 58,000.

Over at Westside High, Florida High School History Teacher of the Year, Daniel Flint says, "It's more than a page in the book." He says the Vietnam event is "living, breathing history that our students can see."

The students watched the documentary and then talked with the Vietnam vets about everything from cancers related to Agent Orange to the fear of being in a deadly battle.

One student, Jacob Gold, stepped up to tell the veterans, "I'm so glad to meet you first hand. It's hard to understand what you went through. It was a massacre of a war, really."

Gold, who may pursue a career in the USAF, shook the hand of Klaus Maurer, who served in the United States Marines in Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart.

Maurer told Gold, "The problem is nobody ever told you guys about us. It's a forgotten war. Now we're old, but it's good we can pass on the stories."

Gold, with respect, said, "Yes, sir. Thank you."

A handshake he probably won't forget.

Sign up your school or group for our Vietnam presentation. We'll bring the documentary to show and Vietnam veterans as guests. Just email Jeannie Blaylock jblaylock@firstcoastnews.com

And to watch the documentary with NO ADS text the word VIETNAM to 904-633-2402.