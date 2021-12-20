Special surprises for campers at Camp I Am Special’s Winter Day Camp

THE PLAYERS 2022 Tournament Chairman Matt Welch delivered an extra special surprise when he drove up in a brand new six-seater golf cart for Camp I Am Special.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Donuts and golf, what could be better?

That's what the Red Coats thought too when they delivered more than 100 PLAYERS-themed donuts provided to campers, staff and volunteers at Camp I Am Special.

The organization hosted a golf-themed one-day Winter Day Camp Saturday. The camp is geared toward people with intellectual and developmental differences and physical disabilities.

It's operated by Catholic Charities Jacksonville, which provides a variety of services to those in need, including adoption/pregnancy services, emergency assistance, workforce development programs, immigration services, assistance for those with disabilities, and more.