Special surprises for campers at Camp I Am Special’s Winter Day Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Donuts and golf, what could be better?
That's what the Red Coats thought too when they delivered more than 100 PLAYERS-themed donuts provided to campers, staff and volunteers at Camp I Am Special.
The organization hosted a golf-themed one-day Winter Day Camp Saturday. The camp is geared toward people with intellectual and developmental differences and physical disabilities.
It's operated by Catholic Charities Jacksonville, which provides a variety of services to those in need, including adoption/pregnancy services, emergency assistance, workforce development programs, immigration services, assistance for those with disabilities, and more.
At this year's camp, THE PLAYERS 2022 Tournament Chairman Matt Welch also delivered an extra special surprise when he drove up in a brand new six-seater golf cart for Camp I Am Special, which the organization can use for transporting its campers.