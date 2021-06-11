I-10 widening project, Fuller Warren Bridge improvements in full swing for $301 million

The improvements are planned for a 5.2-mile stretch of I-10 where one lane will be added in both directions.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More of us are getting back on the road with coronavirus restrictions easing and people returning to work.

You'll notice two major Florida Department of Transportation projects on your drive in Duval County with a combined price tag of more than $300 million.

Lots of plywood, cones, and construction equipment line much of Interstate 10 as FDOT crews work to add two new travel lanes.

“This is a $177 million dollar project. It extends from I-295 basically to the foot of the I-10, I-95 operational improvements," FDOT spokesman Hampton Ray said.

The improvements are planned for a 5.2-mile stretch of I-10 where one lane will be added in both directions.

“People don’t want to be stuck in traffic. We're conscious of their drive," Ray said.

Ray said crews try to work on this project during nights and weekends to minimize noise and congestion.

“It’s taking place within the existing right of way, which is nice because we didn’t need to go out and purchase a lot of property to construction and expand the new roadway," Ray said.

APM Inn and Suites backs up to the construction where Tangela Lewis works as a housekeeper.

“It’ll help in the long run in the future, but the construction at night, it’s annoying," Lewis said.

Allen Lao lives and works in the area.

“I like that the city is making improvements, and it’s better for the city because easing the traffic will definitely help," Lao said.

Another major project is on the Fuller Warren Bridge.

“The project started in 2017," Ray said. “Projects like these are complex. They require a lot of structural components and a lot of engineering work.”

That project includes drainage work, road improvements in the area where the Riverside Arts Market is held, and a multi-use pedestrian and bicycle path over the bridge.

The project should be completed in the fall at a cost of $127 million.

“This is a temporary inconvenience for a more permanent transportation solution," Ray said.

The I-10 widening project is expected to finish in 2025, weather permitting.

A new $7.4 million road improvement project at Southside Boulevard and Gate Parkway is scheduled to begin in August. Click here for details.