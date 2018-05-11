ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- Honey is nothing new. But one local woman has found a new and innovative way to harvest it and sell it.

Danielle Brooks calls it hyperlocal honey. It's honey from neighborhoods in St. Augustine.

Brooks is a beekeeper in St. Augustine.

Her beehives are all over St. Augustine.

"Bees will fly a three-mile radius around their hive to find plants," she said.

So she had an idea.

"If you have beehives in one three-mile radius, and if you put hives in another three-mile radius, you'll get a completely different result," Brooks said.

She said that's because the plants on the island are different from the plants inland "by nature of the salt in the air and in the earth."

She started harvesting honey all over St. Augustine. She then labels the honey by the geographic areas it came, such as State Road 16, St. Augustine Shores, and the Island. She now sells the honey from a bright red antique truck, with the business name "The Honey Truck."

And after a humble taste test of different kinds of honey, this reporter noticed a definite taste difference between the kinds of honey.

The fact that more people are willing to have beehives in their own backyards is helping the bee population as well as small businesses such as The Honey Truck.

"I don't have a lot of property," Brooks noted, so customers and friends have let her put hives in their yards.

Many people believe eating local honey helps fight off allergies to local plants. While it hasn't been proven in medical studies, Brooks said, "It has been great to see how it has helped people with their allergies. They say it has."

Hyperlocal honey is a taste of your neighborhood ... or one nearby. It's also a business plan that is all a buzz in St. Augustine.

