JACKSONVILLE, Fla — They say good things come in small packages and, for Nikki Meyers, it was a delivery that didn't disappoint.



Last Wednesday, nurses recorded a video of the first time Meyers got to hold her daughter Lindsey Meyers.

She had to wait almost 24 hours after giving birth because she was tested for COVID-19. The results came back negative.



"I guess as a precaution, of course," she told First CoastNews, "just to make sure that I wasn't positive and asymptomatic."



The virus also changed the circumstances of her delivery. Doctors told Meyers she had high blood pressure so she had to deliver by a cesarean section about a week early.

Her husband, John Meyer, wasn't allowed to be with her because a week before, he too was tested for the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, more than a week after Lindsey was born, he found out his results were also negative.

John Meyers was tested for COVID-19 a week before his daughter was born. He had to wait until his results came back before meeting her.

Courtesy: Nikki Meyers

"The nerves started of course when we first started hearing about all of this. Then when I heard the possibility that he wasn't going to be in the room with me, it kind of intensified from there," she described.

Mother and baby are doing fine - the family now all together after more than a week apart.

Meyer urges people to stay home and to think about the health and safety of others.

"It's something to be taken seriously. Even if you don't get sick, this is clearly affecting people in many different ways," she said.