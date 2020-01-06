First "official" week of hurricane season could see third named storm

While Monday is the first official day of hurricane season, we could see the third named storm of the year this week in Cristobal.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While June 1 marks the "official" beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season, the reality is that our weather team has already been tracking the tropics for a couple of weeks now.

This week could see our third named storm of the year as we are monitoring the chance for a tropical depression over the Bay of Campeche to form within the next couple of days. This system is expected to then move into the Gulf of Mexico later this week. After that, location, timing, impacts and strength are still very uncertain. The National Hurricane Center says there is an 80% chance that the storm could develop into a tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico in the next two days. If it reaches tropical storm strength, it would be named Cristobal.

The fact that there have already been two named storms before the official start of hurricane season is rare in itself. This has only happened six times in recorded history, or since 1851. Forecasters are predicting this hurricane season to be more active than normal.

The area of disturbed weather that we are monitoring actually was the first named storm of the year in the Pacific, Tropical Storm Amanda, which killed at least 14 people when it made landfall in El Salvador.