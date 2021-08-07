Scary! Video captures metal debris flying during Tropical Storm Elsa in Jacksonville

Jim Youngblood says he and his staff were inside their building at Securnet USA Inc when they spotted a tornado down the street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A video taken on Wednesday afternoon in Jacksonville shows the sheer power of one of the city's confirmed tornados during Tropical Storm Elsa.

"We saw it coming down the street and hunkered down," Youngblood tells First Coast News.

He says nobody was injured during the incident and that damage was relatively minor compared to how bad the video appears.

"Always grateful nobody was injured as there were employees in the building at the time, the business was built to withstand a Category 3 hurricane so it's pretty beefed up,' he says.

VIDEO:

Thursday morning, a storm survey team in Duval County preliminarily assigned an EF-1 rating to the tornado that moved across Philips Highway just west of I-95 Wednesday afternoon. That means the tornado's winds were between 86 and 110 miles per hour.