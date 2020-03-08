St. Augustine neighborhood known for flooding not concerned about the coming storm

Lincolnville residents are going with their gut feeling when preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Andrew Hill has lived in Lincolnville, just steps away from downtown St. Augustine all his life. He said he’s seen major storms and small ones but doesn’t seem to be so worried about Tropical Storm Isaias.

“We’re just better prepared, but honestly I just go with my gut sometimes and this one doesn’t make my want to pull out the sandbags," said Hill.

Still, his area does flood often, with Maria Sanchez Lake and high tide from a nearby waterway along 30th Street.

“It has its moments and it can get bad down here. Hurricanes Matthew and Irma really hit us hard, so we know when it’s time to really prep, we learned,” said Hill.