Here's how the St. Augustine Alligator Farm is keeping its animals safe during Hurricane Ian

One photo, in particular, shows one of its Marabou storks safe from the rain inside one of the guest bathrooms.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park closed Wednesday and is taking all of the necessary precautions to keep its animals safe during Hurricane Ian.

The alligator farm shared on Twitter that employees are working through the rain and wind to get all of its animals secure before the storm comes.

One photo, in particular, shows one of its Marabou storks safe from the rain inside one of the guest bathrooms.

#BirdsinBathrooms Our Marabou Stork wasted no time getting settled into the guest bathroom! We’re working hard through the rain and wind to get all of the animals safe and secured from #HurricaneIan #Hurricane pic.twitter.com/bcdYBxzoSA — StAugAlligatorFarm (@StAugGatorFarm) September 28, 2022

St. Johns County has just opened its storm shelters for its residents.

The county said it's prepared to open additional shelters as needed. The following shelters are currently open to the public:

Pacetti Bay Middle School, 245 Meadowlark Lane (Special needs)

Southwoods Elementary, 4750 State Road 206 (Pet-friendly)

Pedro Menendez High School, 600 State Road 206 West (General population)