Several deaths confirmed along the First Coast during Ian. Here's what we know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in Florida and beyond.

The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related.

There are now a total of 103 deaths connected to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC.

Three of those individuals are from Putnam County, according to a more detailed report obtained by ABC.

The youngest was a 31-year-old woman who drowned in a vehicle that crashed into a ditch, according to the report. A 37-year-old man also died the same way, the report says.

At this time, it's unclear if the two individuals were in the same vehicle.

An 85-year-old man also died in Putnam County after falling from a ladder while trying to put up a tarp during the storm, the report says.

All three individuals died on Thursday, Sept. 29.

An 11-year-old boy who evacuated Jacksonville in the wake of Hurricane Ian also died in a tragic fall Thursday in Panama City Beach.

Officials said the boy was in town with his family when he fell from the 19th floor balcony of a Sterling Reef condo.

First responders got the call around 1:19 p.m. Thursday, however they ultimately found the child dead.

Vacasa, the management company for Sterling Reef, provided the following statement regarding the incident.