Where to find sandbags in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia counties as Hurricane Ian approaches

We will update this list as counties across the First Coast release locations to pick up sand bags.

As Hurricane Ian approaches, counties across the First Coast are preparing and setting up locations to pick up sandbags to mitigate flooding.

We will continue to update this list as counties add more locations.

Here is the list so far:

Baker County

The City of Macclenny will be distributing sand bags to the citizens of Baker County beginning Tuesday, September 27 at noon. There is a limit of eight ( bags per vehicle. The bags can be picked up at the City Yard located on Hartline Drive.

Clay County

Sandbags will be available starting Tuesday morning at 8AM until 6PM. They will be available during that timeframe until supplies run out. You can pick up sandbags at the following locations:

Omega Park – 4317 County Rd 218, Middleburg

Eagle Harbor Soccer Complex – 4287 Lakeshore Dr, Fleming Island

City of Green Cove Springs – Old Fire Station – 25 Roderigo Avenue, Green Cove Springs

Town of Keystone Heights – Keystone Heights Cemetery – 555 South Lawrence Blvd

Town of Orange Park – Orange Park Athletic Association – 1086 Fromhart St, Orange Park

The allotment is ten bags per person.

Bags will be provided, but not filled.

Residents need to show an ID with a county address.

Columbia County

Columbia County will begin distributing sandbags beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. There is a limit of 15 sandbags per vehicle. Elderly and special needs assistance will be available.

Columbia County Public Works, 607 NW Quinten Street, Lake City, Florida 32055

Southside Sports Complex, 1963 SW Bascom Norris Drive, Lake City, Florida 32025

Florida White Community Center, 17579 FL-47, Fort White

Flagler County

Flagler County, Palm Coast, and Flagler Beach will continue sandbag operations for a final day Tuesday for residents in flood prone areas.

Flagler Technical College, 5633 N. Oceanshore Blvd., The Hammock. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fire Station 71, 89 County Road 2006 West, Bunnell. Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Palm Coast Public Works Yard, 1 Wellfield Grade, off U.S. 1 and just north of Palm Coast Parkway, Palm Coast. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until sand runs out.

Daytona State College, 3000 Palm Coast Parkway SE, Palm Coast. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until sand runs out.

Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N. Central Ave., Flagler Beach Open 2 to 6 p.m. for Flagler Beach and Beverly Beach residents only.

Glynn County, Georgia

City of Brunswick Public Works, 204 Old Jesup Road, Brunswick

Nassau County

These locations will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, reopening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day until further notice. Please bring a shovel and proof of residency. You will need to fill your own bags.

Yulee Road Department, 86200 Gene Lassere Boulevard, Yulee

Hilliard Road Department, 37356 Pea Farm Road, Hilliard

Putnam County

These locations will open at 3 p.m. Monday and reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday. You will need to bring a shovel.

Hunting Landfill, 1551 CR 308, Crescent City

East Palatka Community Park, 223 Putnam County Boulevard

East Palatka and Chesser Sand Pit, 145 West Washington Street, Hawthorne

St. Johns County