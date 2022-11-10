Portal connects Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to housing support

Florida’s first-ever state-led sheltering and housing program, Unite Florida Recovery Portal, provides temporary sheltering options.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A portal launched Monday will help connect Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian to important recovery resources, including housing support.

Florida’s first-ever state-led sheltering and housing program, Unite Florida Recovery Portal, is available through IanRecovery.fl.gov and provides temporary sheltering options — such as travel trailers and recreational vehicles — and temporary or permanent repairs for households whose needs are not met through insurance or FEMA’s Individual Assistance program.

Residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can also access the Unite Florida Portal to report unmet needs such as transportation, household items and social services.

“Southwest Floridians have a long road to recovery ahead of them, and my administration is working hard to ensure we’re making that process as smooth as possible,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “This recovery portal will assist eligible Floridians with navigating the available support options, including resources available through Florida’s first-of-its-kind state-led sheltering and housing relief program.”

Some sheltering and housing assistance programs may require you to register for FEMA Individual Assistance.

Hurricane Ian survivors can apply for FEMA assistance and continuously update their applications by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, calling (800) 621-3362, using the FEMA app or visiting one of more than 20 open Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs).