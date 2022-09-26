Nocatee man shares extensive hurricane prep list with neighbors

Ryan Brenes funneled his knowledge from sheltering through several decades worth of hurricanes into one, comprehensive list.

Example video title will go here for this video

NOCATEE, Fla. — Buying water and batteries - those are some of the first things most people think of when it comes to preparing for a storm.

One Nocatee man is buying those and so much more - he's taking hurricane prep to the next level as Hurricane Ian approaches.

"The list, over the years has grown large," said Ryan Brenes after returning home from filling up his car.

Now that Ryan Brenes has topped off his gas tank, he can cross out one thing on his hurricane prep to-do list.

There's.....a lot to cross off.

Brenes's job at a hospital means he can't evacuate, so he's had to hunker down through countless hurricanes.

"You can use your washing machine, a place that's water tight, at least on the bottom," said Brenes. "You can use that to keep ice and keep things cool like a cooler. Then, when it melts, it just goes down the drain naturally."

Over the years, he's added tips like that to the list to make preparing for storms as easy as possible.

Brenes shared his near 1800-word list on NextDoor, where he's received hundreds of comments and interactions from folks in the area with their own storm-prep thoughts.

"It's interesting to see what other people have done in their own experiences," said Brenes. "A lot of these things we may have thought of, but there's so many different things you can do."

While Brenes spends a few days trying to get through as much of list as possible, St. Johns County Emergency Management has already gotten a jump on things, too.

The deputy director says they are having three calls a day with state and local partners to create a game plan.

This week, they'll be coordinating with public works to determine if and when they'll need to open a sand bag filling station.

They're also working with the school district to plan shelter locations.

The deputy director says folks will know what shelters will open around 24-48 hours ahead of impact.

Brenes has a long few days ahead of him getting through the list, but he wouldn't have it any other way.

"After the storms, you think, 'Oh wow, I did all this work, and now I have to put all this stuff back and take these shutters down, but that's the better thing to have happen than say, 'I wish I'd done this differently,'" said Brenes.