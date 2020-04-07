Tropical Storm Edouard over the far north Atlantic; no threat to land

Tropical Storm Edouard is a classic fish storm with no threat to land. It will weaken by later today over colder water.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Our record-breaking fifth named storm for this early in the season is over the north Atlantic and just like 2 other named systems this year will have little or no impact to people and will be a short-timer.

Edouard is not a threat to the First Coast, nor the continental United States or any other land mass. As of the Monday 5 a.m. advisory, this storm 600 miles south-southwest of Cape Race, Newfoundland with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. It's expected to become post-tropical by Monday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect and there are no hazards affecting land.

So far for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, we have crossed off five names: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, and now Edouard.