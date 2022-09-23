'Be prepared, have a plan': Jacksonville Mayor Curry says city is monitoring developing storm

The storm was upgraded to a Tropical Depression Friday morning. Experts predict the Tropical Depression could strengthen into possible Category 3 Hurricane.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville's Emergency Operations Center says it's monitoring the tropics for local impacts of a developing storm in the Caribbean.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says the city is in communication with Florida Department of Emergency Management and local teams are closely watching any forecast changes that could impact the city.

"We encourage everyone to be prepared, have a plan, know their flood and evacuations zones and to be familiar with the JAXReady guide," tweeted Mayor Lenny Curry Friday.

There are still plenty of questions about the long-term forecast with guidance wavering from model to model and run to run. But with that said, there is now more agreement on the storm re-curving and impacting Florida.