x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hurricane Preparedness

'Be prepared, have a plan': Jacksonville Mayor Curry says city is monitoring developing storm

The storm was upgraded to a Tropical Depression Friday morning. Experts predict the Tropical Depression could strengthen into possible Category 3 Hurricane.

More Videos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville's Emergency Operations Center says it's monitoring the tropics for local impacts of a developing storm in the Caribbean.

The storm was upgraded to a Tropical Depression Friday morning. Experts predict the Tropical Depression could strengthen into possible Category 3 Hurricane.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry says the city is in communication with Florida Department of Emergency Management and local teams are closely watching any forecast changes that could impact the city.

 "We encourage everyone to be prepared, have a plan, know their flood and evacuations zones and to be familiar with the JAXReady guide," tweeted Mayor Lenny Curry Friday. 

Click here for that guide.

There are still plenty of questions about the long-term forecast with guidance wavering from model to model and run to run. But with that said, there is now more agreement on the storm re-curving and impacting Florida.

A few possibilities are on the table as well which is why you want to pay attention to the cone of error and not the centerline of this storm.

RELATED: Are you prepared for the 2022 hurricane season? Jacksonville city leaders offer advice to keep your family safe

RELATED: How to prepare your family for a hurricane or tropical storm

RELATED: List: Know your evacuation zone ahead of a hurricane

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out