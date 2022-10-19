Lynyrd Skynyrd donates to help Hurricane Ian victims via Florida Disaster Fund

Florida Gov. DeSantis and his family were welcomed onstage for a check presentation with Johnny and Donnie Van Zant.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville band Lynyrd Skynyrd announced a major donation to the Florida Disaster Fund during their “Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’” tour stop in South Florida this week.

According to a release from Gov. DeSantis' Press Office, the band pledged $100,000 to the fund.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida matched the $100,000 donation, totaling a $200,000 contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund from the event.

Gov. DeSantis and his family were welcomed onstage for a check presentation with Johnny and Donnie Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke and Ross Schilling.,

Additionally, Chief Operating Officer of Seminole Gaming Chris Osceola also took the stage.

The Florida Disaster Fund has raised over $45 million to help with recovery in communities impacted by Hurricane Ian, says the governor's Press Office.

“We appreciate the overwhelming support of the Florida Disaster Fund to help Floridians recover and rebuild,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “We are committed to helping folks get back on their feet, and support from Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Seminole Tribe gets us closer to that goal and we thank them for their support.”

The Florida Disaster Fund is the State of Florida’s official private fund established to provide financial assistance to our communities as they respond to and recover from times of emergency or disaster.