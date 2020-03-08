Long-time residents of coastal areas prep for Isaias

Woman makes yard sign to remind neighbors when high tide occurs.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Many people who have lived in coastal communities for several years have learned a thing or two from previous hurricanes and strong storms.

Of course, sandbags help protect homes in low-lying areas. A few houses in the Fullerwood neighborhood of St. Augustine had sandbags around their garages or low-lying sections Sunday evening in preparation for Tropical Storm Isaias.

The Fullerwood neighborhood is an area that has flooded several times in the past.

Jennifer Pastore has lived on the marsh in that neighborhood for 20 years. She even put up a homemade sign to tell her newer neighbors when high tide was Sunday night.

She knows that during storms in low-lying areas, water can get high on the roads and trap her and her neighbors in for a little while.

Pastore said with her family’s cars, she's learned you either have to move them out of the area before the storm or keep them in place with some protection.

"Once we made a decision to stay, we’re in," Pastore said. "So that means we might have to drive our car up on bricks, onto concrete blocks, or onto bags of potting soil."

When asked, "When you say you’re 'in', that means when the water comes up, you are kind of stuck in this spot," Pastore responded, "Right, I am stuck in this spot!"

High tide in the Fullerwood neighborhood was 9:16 Sunday evening. So far, it was all okay. The water did not even seep into Pastore's yard. That's because not much rain fell Sunday.