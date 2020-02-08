List: Tropical Storm Isaías-related closures across the First Coast

Bookmark this page for a list of local businesses, government offices and organizations closing or changing hours due to Isaías.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As Tropical Storm Isaías makes its way up the Atlantic off the coast of Florida, many local businesses, government offices and other organizations have announced they'll be closing or changing their hours due to the expected impacts from the storm.

Bookmark this link, where First Coast News will continue to update new closures as we learn them.

Brunswick/Glynn County: No city or county offices are expected to be closed on Monday, but some Glynn County Recreation and Parks activities and amenities such as pools will be closed for the day.

Georgia DOT is closing the Sidney Lanier Bridge on SR 25 in Brunswick-Glynn County at 6 a.m. Monday "due to anticipated gale-force winds" from Isaias. The Talmadge Bridge on US 17 in Savannah-Chatham County is scheduled to close at 2 p.m. Monday if wind conditions mandate.

Camden County Schools: The first day of school has been delayed for students and employees by one day. The first day of school will now be Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Duval County Public Schools: All student activities are canceled Monday, including all summer camps and athletic practices, as well as student meal distribution.

Fort Frederica National Monument will be closed Monday. The park plans to reopen operations as they exist in Phase 2 of COVID Adaptive Recovery on Tuesday for normal operating hours, barring any extensive damage from the storm.

NAS Jax: Minimum personnel will be on base Monday. All tenant commands should check with their leadership on leave policies for inclement weather. It is advised that all business aboard the station be minimized. All Naval Hospital Jacksonville outpatient clinics and services and Branch Health Clinic Jacksonville will be closed. The emergency room will be available. Fleet Readiness Center Southeast employees will be "mission essential" only. The Child Development Center will remain open. The Navy Exchange will remain open for normal business from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The gas station will remain open. The Commissary will remain open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Naval Station Mayport: Branch Health Clinic Mayport is closed Monday. The Mayport beach will also be closed Monday.

St. Johns County: All judicial court functions, with the exception of first appearances, have been canceled for Monday. All garbage, yard debris and recycling collections will remain on schedule and all county operations will be open for standard business hours. The Emergency Operations Center will remain open overnight on Sunday and throughout Monday for emergency response as necessary. In addition, the Emergency Operations Center Hotline, 904.824.5550, will remain available to the public through midnight on Sunday and will resume operations at 6 a.m. on Monday.

St. Johns County Beaches: Swimming is prohibited starting Sunday morning.