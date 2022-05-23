List: Know your evacuation zone ahead of a hurricane

Evacuation zones are broken down into zones A to E. Zone A is likely to be evacuated first, whereas Zone E is likely to be evacuated last.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Before a tropical storm or hurricane makes landfall, you'll want to review your supplies and other factors to make sure you're prepared.

What is my evacuation zone?

The Florida Division of Emergency Management's Disaster Preparedness Maps is a great site to bookmark. It breaks down evacuation zones, evacuation routes as well as provide storm surge maps.

Click here to view your evacuation zone. You can find out what zone you are in by entering your address/zip code in the top left side of the screen.

Be sure to keep up-to-date with any news conferences that the mayor or governor will have as a hurricane approaches. During these updates, the mayor or governor will tell which zone should evacuate.