JEA trucks part of first convoy to cross reconstructed Sanibel Causeway

Gov. DeSantis said temporary repairs to the causeway allowed a one-time convoy of power restoration equipment, supplies and crews to access Sanibel Island.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several JEA trucks were part of the first convoy of utility vehicles to cross the reconstructed Sanibel Causeway this week after Hurricane Ian.

During a news conference in Fort Myers on Tuesday, Florida Gov. DeSantis said the temporary repairs to the causeway allowed a one-time convoy of power restoration equipment, supplies and crews to access Sanibel Island, including more than 200 bucket trucks, 150 line and pickup trucks towing 50 trailers and two tractor trailers.

The causeway is expected to open for civilian use on Oct. 21.

A section of the Sanibel Causeway was destroyed by now-Tropical Storm Ian, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

As of 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, one of the first sections of the span has disappeared. "Crumbled pavement lies near the water’s edge. The rest of the bridge stretches forward, unreachable," they wrote.

JEA crews deployed to Southwest Florida on Oct. 10 to provide mutual aid, restoring wastewater services to Sanibel Island following the massive destruction from Hurricane Ian.