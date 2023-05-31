Jacksonville leaders urge residents to prepare now for hurricane season

Leaders want to get two main messages across to people living in Jacksonville: Know your evacuation zone and pack your emergency bag.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wednesday morning leaders from multiple emergency departments across the City of Jacksonville held an Hurricane Preparedness meeting to go over plans and resources for the upcoming months as we head into Hurricane Season.

The most important things people living in Jacksonville need to know right now; prepare your emergency kit, and know your evacuation zone.

Mayor Curry convened the Hurricane Preparedness meeting which was attended by the mayor-elect Donne Deegan, the chief of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, chief of the Emergency Preparedness Division, chief of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, and leaders from JTA, JEA, and the National Weather Service.

This year the emergency council will have a 7 day outlook from the national weather service, rather than the previous 5 day outlook, giving more time to gear up for potential storms.

The city will have new faces leading the way this hurricane season. Andre Ayoub, the new chief of the Emergency Preparedness Division, was appointed just this month after the resignation of the former leader and mayor-elect Donna Deegan will take office in July.

“We make sure that transition is a smooth one so that’s our job that what we’re doing right not and it’s been very easy because this team has been very helpful in making sure we have all the information we need," mayor-elect Donna Deegan, said.

With scenes of flooding streets and house underwater after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, Sheriff T.K. Waters says his officers are ready to respond, many even prepared to sleep at substations within the community so they are close if an emergency occurs.

“We are very confident in dealing with emergencies that’s what we do as police officers, in our agency every single day and we’re ready for this," Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said.

A map of the zones can be found on the city’s website. The city also has a map of evacuation routes, which will guide you to safe areas, public shelters, or out of the county.