Jacksonville Humane Society asks for First Coast families to host shelter pets through Hurricane Ian

The Jacksonville Humane Society is looking for families willing to temporarily foster dogs and cats while Hurricane Ian passes.

JHS is seeking 'storm troopers' to host an adoptable dog or cat for a slumber party until at least Monday. Pets can weather the storm in a safe home with a family instead of at the shelter.

If you are interested in taking in a furry friend, stop by the shelter at 8464 Beach Boulevard between 12 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday. If pets still need storm troopers after Wednesday, JHS will open from 12 to 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Humane society staff will help you pick the animal best suited for your home and family. Hosts are encouraged to spoil their pets and share photos on social media using #JHSStormTrooper.