Jacksonville first responders prepare for Hurricane Idalia

JFRD has emergency teams stationed at the Prime Osborn Center in LaVilla. JSO plans to bring in 100 additional officers by Wednesday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Idalia approaches, Jacksonville first responders are preparing.

Jacksonville Fire & Rescue has emergency teams staged at the Prime Osborn Center in LaVilla.

Chief Keith Powers said JFRD's urban search and rescue team is staged at the center and are ready to respond to emergencies like collapsed buildings and fallen trees.

JFRD also has its swiftwater rescue team stationed on either side of the St. Johns River.

Powers said JFRD has five emergency road access team (ERAT) spread out across the city as well.

“Their [ERAT] job is to go in as soon as the storm starts to pass to blow open the roads to let emergency vehicles get down those roads and respond to the 911 calls that come in," Powers said.

Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said he will be bringing in 60 additional officers Tuesday evening. Waters said the number will grow to 100 Wednesday.

Waters said there will be 50 officers on the Westside and 50 on Eastside of the St. Johns River.