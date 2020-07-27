Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, soon-to-be Isaias, spreading heavy rain and wind over Leeward Islands

A disturbance, known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, moving across the Atlantic is expected to become a tropical storm.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The tropics continue to heat up as we head deeper into the hurricane season. A disturbance moving across the Atlantic Ocean has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical storm within the next 48 hours.

The disturbance, known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, or Invest 92L, is forecast to impact the state of Florida in some form or fashion as early as Sunday. It's too soon to tell what the exact impacts will be, but Floridians can anticipate increased rain chances as we head into next week. South Florida should plan for the possibility of tropical storm force winds as early as Saturday.

Jacksonville's local impacts would arrive by Monday and Tuesday with heavier showers. Again, it is still too early to pin down specifics.

The good news is that, as of now, it looks as if we will be dealing with a weakening system as it's approaching the Sunshine State - especially if the system continues to track farther west. A storm tugging more to the east would hint at a slightly stronger system. However, it's important to stay tuned to updates as the forecast may change.

This system is called a "potential" cyclone because, by definition, it is not yet a cyclone. Once there is a clear center of circulation, this system is forecast to become a tropical storm.

The next name on the list for Atlantic cyclones this year is Isaias. Pronounced "ees-ah-EE-ahs," Isaias would be our 9th named storm of the 2020 season.

Story continues below...

Tropical Activity 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

The Potential Tropical Cyclone advisories allows the NHC to issues watches and warnings for land that will soon be impacted. This then allows emergency management and other entities to begin prepping for the storm.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for areas like Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and the Dominican Republic. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the central Bahamas.

The hazards affecting land, as of now, include...

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are moving across portions of the Leeward Islands and will spread across the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico through Thursday morning. These conditions are forecast to reach portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti within the warning area early Thursday, and the southeastern Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Thursday afternoon. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch areas on Thursday and Friday.

RAINFALL: The disturbance is expected to produce 3-6 inches across the northern Leeward Islands, U.S. and British Virgin Islands. Isolated maximum totals of 10 inches will be possible across Puerto Rico, with isolated maximum totals of 8 inches possible across the Dominican Republic and the Turks and Caicos. These rainfall amounts may lead to life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides, as well as potential riverine flooding beginning today.

SURF: Swells generated by Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine will be affecting portions of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico during the next day or two. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. They will spread to the Dominican Republic, Turks and Caicos, and southeastern Bahamas tonight or Thursday.

The next intermediate advisory will be at 2 p.m. The next complete advisory with an updated cone will be at 5 p.m.

Just last week, we crossed off Gonzalo and Hanna on the list. Hanna became the first hurricane of the 2020 season making landfall in Texas over the weekend.

Hanna went from a tropical depression to nearly a category 2 hurricane in 48 hours. Hurricane advisories were not issued until 23 hours before the eye came ashore, and only 14 hours before gale force winds - just something to keep in mind.