Intracoastal residents not worried about potential impacts from Isaias

One resident says he did not experience flooding during Hurricanes Matthew and Irma, so he is not worried about storm surge from Isaias.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — There's an easy feeling along the Intracoastal.

One Neptune Beach man says he’s confident his home and others will be safe as Isaias passes.

Jerry Delgado’s home sits not far from the Intracoastal Waterway, and he remembers how Irma and Matthew made the creeks swell like no other storm.

“Because of the direction of the hurricane and the tides and winds it was kind of a perfect storm for us,” Delgado said.

The Neptune Beach resident lives on the east side of the Intracoastal.

Flood waters from those previous storms reached into his yard, but his house was not flooded.

He reminds us that others were not as fortunate during either Hurricane Irma or Hurricane Matthew, when major flooding was reported in some areas.

Delgado isn’t worried but is still closely watching the forecast.

“Preparation is pretty light, making sure there’s no debris around the house and making sure there’s nothing that could fly around,” Delgado said.

Living on the water for 20 years, Delgado says that Isaias is a reminder to be prepared for this storm and any others during this hurricane season.

“I think we’re fortunate but people need to keep an eye open and be aware because these things can change pretty quickly,” Delgado adds.