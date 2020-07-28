'I’m very confident that we’ve got the capacity:' Clay County ready for storm shelter needs

Clay County's director of emergency management says shelter layouts will be different amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but existing space should be sufficient.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — “Prepare now. We’ve seen a very active storm season.”

That’s the urging from Clay County’s Director of Emergency Management John Ward during an interview about storm shelter capacity with First Coast News Monday afternoon.

Ward said the county has been practicing what it preaches, making sure it can handle the demand even with COVID-driven protocols in place. He said the county has a total of 16 schools designated as storm shelters.

“We normally only open about four or five of them," he said. "This year our plan is to open a lot more than that.”

The reason, of course, is the potential need for social distancing.

Ward said the largest demand in county history was just shy of 600 beds during Hurricane Irma in 2017. With a stated capacity of about 5,000, that means the system was only about 12 percent full. Ward pointed out that some of those people had fled southern Florida to shelter in Clay County.

But as Ward suggested, a similar number of people would require a much greater amount of space. That’s because Clay County plans to enlarge the allotted space for each person needing shelter from 20 square feet to 120 square feet. For those with special medical needs, the typical 60 square feet will be expanded to 160 square feet.

“That obviously gives the person more space," Ward said, "but what that also does is it reduces the numbers I can have at that respective facility.”

Ward assured that emergency management will screen entrants for fever and other symptoms, using isolation areas to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. He also detailed that shelters will be equipped with hand sanitization stations and face masks for visitors. But he also cautioned that the settings will be congregated.

“When you start bring folks in a congregate setting, [the risk of disease transmission does] take a chance of going up,” he reasoned, urging that people try to make alternate private arrangements for shelter – such as with family or friends elsewhere – if they need to evacuate their homes.

One other caveat, Ward said, is that unlike in prior years, shelters will not be equipped with metal framed "military-style" cots for sleeping. The reason is that the cots would be one more item requiring repeated sanitization.

“So it will be B.Y.O.B. – bring your own bedding,” he said.

Given that the Atlantic hurricane season already has its eighth named storm (in 2017, the year of Irma, the eighth named storm didn’t arrive until a full month later than in 2020), Ward reiterated, “It’s been a very busy season very early, so we encourage our residents to build that family disaster plan.”

But he also was unflinching in his optimism that Clay County – which also can arrange for hotel space if an unprecedented need occurs – has sufficient space.

“I’m very confident that we’ve got the capacity,” he said.